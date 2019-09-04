Saaho: Prabhas- Shraddha Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office

New Delhi: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' released in multiple languages on August 30 and took the box office by storm on day one. The Hindi verison of the film has now crossed Rs 100 crore mark, despite of witnessing a drop in collections.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “ #Saaho drops on Day 5... Mass circuits are contributing... Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits... Eyes ₹ 110 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.”

The first look of 'Saaho' was unveiled back in 2017 and since then, fans had been waiting for the action-entertainer with bated breath. Made on a huge budget, the film opened up to mixed reviews from critics and audience.

However, Prabhas' performance is being lauded and the actor set the screens on fire with his presence.

The film has been written and directed by Sujeeth