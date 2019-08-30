close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
saaho

Saaho: Prabhas- Shraddha Kapoor starrer leaked online by Tamilrockers

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' was leaked online by Tamilrockers within hours of its release.

Saaho: Prabhas- Shraddha Kapoor starrer leaked online by Tamilrockers

New Delhi: One of the biggest films of the year, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' hit the silver screens today amidst much excitement. The megabudget film, written and helmed by Sujeeth had been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

However, much to the makers' dismay, piracy website Tamilrockers leaked the film online within hours of its release.

According to a Bollywoodlife.com report, a high-quality copy of the film was available for downloading, merely hours after its release.

'Saaho'  is a multilingual film that promises high-octane action sequences, romance and thrill. It has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar.

This isn't the first time that Tamilrockers has leaked a film. Some films that have become its victim in the past are Salman Khan's 'Bharat', Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0', Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan', the south film 'Sarkar', Ranveer-Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy'. Hollywood films like 'Venom', 'Godzilla: The King of the Monsters', 'Aladdin', 'Devi 2' amongst several were also leaked by the website.

Tags:
saahoTamilrockersPrabhasShraddha Kapoor
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu in and as 'Rashmi Rocket'—Watch first look

Must Watch

PT34M17S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day