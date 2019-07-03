Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor ready for 'Psycho Saiyaan', share fresh stills

New Delhi: Baahubali sensation Prabhas and Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor are all set to entice the viewers with their on-screen magic in 'Saaho'. The film will bring these two happening stars together for the very first time together.

'Saaho' makers are planning to release the first song titled 'Pyscho Saiyaan' soon and the lead actor took to his social media handles to share the fresh stills. Prabhas wrote: “Hey darlings... It’s time for the First Song of SAAHO... The teaser of "The Psycho Saiyaan" will be out soon..”

Prabhas and Shraddha look totally party ready in the song stills. Shraddha is seen flaunting her glamourous side in the track.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The teaser of the movie released sometime back and received a thunderous response from the viewers.

The film is hitting the screens on August 15, 2019. 'Saaho' is reportedly made on a whopping budget of around Rs 300 crore.

The big-budget actioner is high on the buzz word and it stars Jackie Shroff., Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.