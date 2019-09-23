close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
saand ki aankh trailer

Saand Ki Aankh Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu look promising as Shooter Daadis

The trailer of Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh has been unveiled. The two actresses will be seen as ace shooters Chandro Tomar and Prakash Tomar in the film.

Saand Ki Aankh Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu look promising as Shooter Daadis

New Delhi: The trailer of Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh has been unveiled. The two actresses will be seen as ace shooters Chandro Tomar and Prakash Tomar in the film.

The trailer opens with two-wrinkled homemakers, who are all set to embrace their old age. Their hidden talent pops out when they lift the sharp-shooting guns accidentally and hit the target without fail. The sport which was initially opted by their daughters become their favourite and that's when they decide to hone their hidden skills. Their paths are adorned with thorns as they begin the journey towards their newly-cultivated dream. Despite all odds, they emerge successful with many awards knocking at their doors.

\

Their inspirational journey is brought to celluloid by the talented actresses Taapsee and Bhumi, who took a brave decision to get into the skin of their characters that are way older. They also have mastered the Haryanvi accent and dressed in traditional attires, they hurt patriarchy where it hurts the most. 

Filmmaker Prakash Jha's cameo adds volume to the trailer while Vinit Singh's convincing act impresses the viewers.

The film has been helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-produced by  Anurag Kashyap. It is set to hit the screens on October 25.

 

Tags:
saand ki aankh trailerBhumi PednekarTaapsee PannuPrakashi Tomar
Next
Story

Salman Khan shares 'on location' pic with Saiee Manjrekar

Must Watch

PT2M2S

Temples, schools closed for years in Kashmir to be restored