Saathiya Out Now: Yudhra’s First Song Highlights Sizzling Chemistry Between Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan

'Yudhra' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, is gearing up to set new benchmarks in the action genre. Following the buzz created by its adrenaline-pumping trailer, the makers have now unveiled the film’s first song, 'Saathiya,' a romantic track that showcases the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair.

Taking to instagram, Zee Music Company shared the song

‘Saathiya’ is a soulful love song that beautifully captures the tender moments between Siddhant and Malavika. The captivating chemistry between the two stars stands out as the highlight of the track, making it a perfect complement to the film’s intense and stylish action narrative.

Composed by the iconic trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy, ‘Saathiya’ is brought to life by the melodious voices of Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra, with lyrics penned by the legendary Javed Akhtar.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Ravi Udyawar, 'Yudhra' promises to be an action-packed thriller with a unique romantic twist. The film is set to hit theaters on September 20, offering fans an exciting blend of intense action and captivating romance.