Sadak 2 audience review: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer gets a thumbs down!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt premiered on 28 August 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. Much ahead of its digital release, the movie trailer was disliked by a record-hitting number of thumbs down and looks like the same is the fate of the film as reviews on social media suggest.

The film has been receiving a lot of backlash as fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra pad are accusing Bhatt of nepotism.

Take a look at what netizens feel about 'Sadak 2'.

Mahesh Bhatt has returned to direction after two decades. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta as Aaraya's father, Gulshan Grover, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapoor, Akshay Anand and Abdul Quadir Amin.

'Sadak 2' trailer became the most disliked video on YouTube.