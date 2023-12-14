New Delhi: Known to make films with unusual and real-life cinematic themes, filmmaker Sandeep Singh unveiled Safed's new posters and launched its music, revealing a look and concept that's out of the ordinary. The film is all set to be screened on Zee5's OTT platform, on December 29, 2023.

Marking the debut of filmmaker Sandeep Singh as a director and starring Abhay Verma and Meera Chopra, Safed throws light into the dark world of a widow and an enunch who, isolated and abandoned by society, find solace in each other. Shot against the rustic background of Banaras, the film is interspersed with melodious and melancholic songs, capturing the mood of the intense love story.

Abhay Verma said, “ When I look at the poster, I can’t believe the transformation I went through. Had I to do the same thing again today, I wonder whether I would be able to do it. This is a once in a lifetime role. It took a lot of courage to walk the unconventional path and the unveiling of the posters now gives me a sense of fulfillment. I feel proud to have done this role. Sandeep sir’s conviction that only I could play this character fueled the fire in me..”

Meera Chopra said , “I hope Safed opens doors of acceptance and makes the society have a mature outlook. Keeping the role that I’m playing in mind, I have kept my look as realistic as possible not only in the film, but also in the posters.”

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh said, "With the unveiling of our poster, I would like my film Safed to be an eye opener to what we shove under the carpet. What makes Safed different is the story which has never been seen before. I am hoping the posters iwill intrigue the people to watch the film."

He adds, "The music is the lifeline of my film. Every note reflects an emotion and syncs with the main characters of my film."

The first look of Safed was unveiled by music maestro AR Rehman at the Cannes film festival.

Prominent singers like Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shilpa Rao, Shail Hada, Jazim Sharma, Suvarna Tiwari and Subhankar Dey have lent their soulful voice to the songs, while the emotional and heart stirring music to six tracks has been created by various music directors like Rekha Bhardwaj, Shail Hada, Shashi Suman, Jazim Sharma, Monty Massey and Jahaan Shah.

Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, and presented by Legend Studios Anand Pandit and Ajay Harinath Singh,, Safed will be streamed on December 29, 2023 on Zee5.