Saharasri: 'The Kerala Story' Director Sudipto Sen Comes On Board For Subrata Roy Biopic

New Delhi: 'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen has been roped in to helm the biopic based on the life of business tycoon and the founder of Sahara India Pariwar, Subrata Roy.

Titled 'Saharasri', the film will be produced by Sandeep Singh. On Saturday, the makers of the film shared the first motion poster of their film.

Taking to Instagram, producer Sandeep Singh shared the motion poster and shared a long note which reads, "Embarking on a voyage of the unusual enigma of SAHARASRI Subrata Roy. A fascinating ride through the troughs and Crests of his journey, called life. Be the witness to the averment that shaped his life. Keep your eyes peeled as this tale of resilience and triumph reveals what is unspoken, unheard and unfathomed."

"Quote: Regardless of what the world may think or say about Shri Subrata Roy, their perception is based solely on their lack of personal acquaintance with the man. Personally, I hold him in the highest regard, he has remained steadfast like an unyielding rock and gracefully faced all the allegation unlike other Indian business personalities. He is the only Indian who have returned staggering amount of Rs. 25,000 crores including interest to SEBI. I am sure justice will prevail soon," the caption read further.

The official announcement about the star cast of 'Saharasri' is still awaited.

"The script involved intensive years of research captivating stalwarts like A.R. Rahman, Gulzar and Sudipto Sen on board. Interestingly, whenever I discussed this film everyone showed enthusiasm but chickened out when it came to being a part of it. They were scared to be associated. But finally, my dream has come true as "SAHARASRI" is all set to roll soon," Sandeep said.

Sen's 'The Kerala Story', while stoking a controversy, also received a massive response from the fans at theatres. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, the film minted more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Sandeep Singh, bankrolled notable films like Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom', Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Sarbjit', Vivek Oberoi's biopic drama 'PM Narendra Modi' and Amitabh Bachchan's sports biopic film 'Jhund'.

His next production is 'Main Atal Hoon', which is a biopic on the life of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee.