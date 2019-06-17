Saif Ali Khan, Alaia F start shooting for rom-com Jawaani Jaaneman

London: Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F and actor Saif Ali Khan have started shooting for 'Jawaani Jaaneman' here.

Pooja on Monday tweeted a photograph of Saif and Alaia from India`s match against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019 here on Sunday.

She captioned the image: "My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the World Cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film #jawaanijaaneman. He plays her dad.. and this was shot on Father`s Day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings."

'Jawaani Jaaneman' marks Alaia's Bollywood debut. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it is a romantic comedy-drama, which also features Tabu.

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani`s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif`s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani`s Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29.