trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646503
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SAIF ALI KHAN

Saif Ali Khan Looks Dapper In Casuals As He Heads To Hyderabad For 'Devara' Shoot

The anticipation for film is building, and audiences can't wait to see the magic Saif creates on the big screen in his new enigmatic avatar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 08:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Saif Ali Khan Looks Dapper In Casuals As He Heads To Hyderabad For 'Devara' Shoot Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan is making waves as he lands in Hyderabad, looking suave as ever and ready to dive back into shoot mode for his upcoming and highly anticipated movie ‘Devara’. After a rejuvenating family vacation, the actor is back in action, and fans can’t wait to know more. 

Fresh from spending quality time with his family, Saif Ali Khan wastes no time jumping back into his work life. The excitement for ‘Devara’ is palpable as Saif gears up to share the screen with Jr. NTR, promising an electrifying on-screen chemistry.


While the details of the movie are yet to be revealed, the two entertainment forces coming together for this mega cinematic experience has already amped up the excitement between fans. 

From spending quality time with his family on a much-needed break to diving headfirst into a rigorous shooting schedule, he effortlessly switches between his roles. ‘Devara’ isn't just another project, it also marks Saif’s Telugu debut. 

The anticipation for film is building, and audiences can't wait to see the magic Saif creates on the big screen in his new enigmatic avatar.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train