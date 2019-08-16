Saif Ali Khan's gritty first look from 'Laal Kaptaan' is jaw-dropping—Watch

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan is experimenting with the kind of roles he is taking up in this phase of his career. Be it playing Sartaj Singh in Netflix India Originals 'Sacred Games' or taking up 'Laal Kaptaan' where he is set out to stun the viewers as a Naga Sadhu.

We are liking this new-age Saif, who is reminiscent of 'Omkara's Langda Tyagi. Coming back to 'Laal Kaptaan', the film is helmed by 'NH10' director Navdeep Singh and promises to be a gritty thriller.

The makers have shared the first look of Saif from the movie and your jaws will be on the floor after watching it. They dropped the teaser on Saif's birthday and the timing is just perfect.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared it on Twitter. He wrote: “Saif Ali Khan... First glimpse of #LaalKaptaan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions presentation... 11 Oct 2019 release. #Dussehra.”

'Laal Kaptaan' is hitting the screens on October 11, 2019, on Dussehra and a festival holiday will surely benefit the movie. The revenge drama is produced by Eros International and Producer Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.

