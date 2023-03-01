topStoriesenglish2578161
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SAIYAMI KHER

Saiyami Kher To Essay Role Of Para-Athlete In R Balki's 'Ghoomer'

'Ghoomer', which is expected to release in 2023 is a movie about a sports prodigy and also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 12:13 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Saiyami Kher To Essay Role Of Para-Athlete In R Balki's 'Ghoomer'

Mumbai: Saiyami Kher is all set to essay the role of para-athlete in R Balki's sports drama 'Ghoomer'. R Balki's 'Ghoomer' is an emotional and inspiring sports drama. Saiyami plays the role of a para-athlete. Although she grew up playing cricket, this role was especially challenging since she had the role of a para-athlete, something she had to work hard to get into character.

Saiyami said, "I play the role of a left-handed bowler in Ghoomer and, for me, in real life, I am a right-handed player. I could never actually step into the shoes of a real-life para-athlete, but even the small hurdles I had to overcome being an athlete myself, reminded me of things we take for granted. Preparing and filming for Ghoomer opened my eyes in a way that I never thought would happen going into it. It was a physically and emotionally challenging time, but my struggles were minuscule when compared to those heroes who make our country proud by participating in so many sports as para-athletes".

'Ghoomer', which is expected to release in 2023 is a movie about a sports prodigy and also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Abhishek plays her coach and Angad Bedi plays her love interest in the movie. The film, which is currently in the post-production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left-hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

Apart from this, Saiyami will also be playing the role of a firefighter in the action drama 'Angi', which also stars Pratik Gandhi. The action drama 'Agni', which is directed by Raees helmer Rahul Dholakia. The cast of 'Agni' recently wrapped up their shoot. 

Live Tv

Saiyami KherSaiyami Kher filmghoomerR BlkiGhoomer filmAbhishek BachchanAngad BediShabana Azmi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985