New Delhi: The announcement of Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan, has created a buzz among audiences. This mega project has captivated attention since its reveal, and the excitement among fans for its release is at its peak. Now, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced an exciting gift for Salman Khan fans on his birthday—the release date of the teaser is set to drop on 27th December 2024.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, 'Sikandar', directed by AR Murugadoss, stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. This action-packed entertainer guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience, slated for the Eid 2025 weekend.