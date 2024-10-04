Sajid Nadiadwala Teases Fans With 'Kick 2' Announcement Amid Sikandar Shoot

New Delhi: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has unveiled plans for 'Kick 2', featuring the ever-popular Salman Khan. The announcement comes from the bustling sets of 'Sikandar', Nadiadwala’s upcoming project with the superstar, creating a buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

Sajid Nadiadwala collaboration with Salman Khan has been particularly fruitful, yielding record-breaking films over the years. Now, after nearly a decade, the duo is back together, much to the excitement of their loyal fanbase.

On social media, Nadiadwala shared a striking photo of Salman Khan from a recent photoshoot for 'Kick 2', captioning it with enthusiasm: "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!!

From Grand

Sajid Nadiadwala"

The original 'Kick', released in 2014, marked Nadiadwala’s directorial debut and became an instant classic. The film not only captured the hearts of audiences but also marked a milestone for Salman Khan, who became one of the first actors to break into the coveted 200-crore club, solidifying 'Kick' as one of the biggest blockbusters of that year.

As anticipation builds for 'Kick 2', fans are also looking forward to 'Sikandar', which is set to be released during Eid 2025. Produced by Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Sikandar' promises to be another thrilling entry in Salman Khan’s illustrious career.