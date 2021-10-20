हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tara Sutaria

Sajid Nadiadwala to launch Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s Tadap trailer on THIS date!

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tadap - An Incredible Love Story' starring Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria is the most sought for release for audiences. A huge wave of excitement followed the release date announcement as Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala opposite the young actress Tara Sutaria.

Sajid Nadiadwala to launch Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s Tadap trailer on THIS date!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tadap - An Incredible Love Story' starring Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria is the most sought for release for audiences. A huge wave of excitement followed the release date announcement as Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala opposite the young actress Tara Sutaria.

 

Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to unravel the trailer of this love story on October 27. The film is a love story waiting to unfold on screens in the most exciting way with a fresh pair of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, the audiences are in for a lovely treat.

When Ahan's first look from the film was made public, the audience anticipation increased ten fold as the look and poster was full of intrigue. 

 

'Tadap' is a Milan Luthria directorial, starring Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, written by Rajat Arora and the soulful music in the film is by Pritam.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tara SutariaAhan ShettySajid NadiadwalaTadap trailerrelease dateLove story
Next
Story

Special Ops 1.5 returns with Kay Kay Menon aka Himmat Singh’s journey of being greatest spy, trailer out!

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Haryana: Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra inaugurates the Agroha annual fair by hoisting the flag