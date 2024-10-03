Advertisement
Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 Cast Shoots On A Luxury Cruise Across Europe

‘Housefull 5’ becomes the first Bollywood franchise to reach its fifth installment, with a star-studded cast filming on a luxurious cruise journey across Europe!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 Cast Shoots On A Luxury Cruise Across Europe

Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 is making history as the first Bollywood franchise to reach its fifth installment. This highly anticipated comedy extravaganza is currently being filmed on a luxurious cruise journey, taking the star-studded cast from London to France, Spain, and back to the UK over an impressive 45+ day shoot. 

With a breathtaking European backdrop, the film showcases a stellar lineup of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, and many more. 

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 promises to deliver the franchise's signature blend of humor, chaos, and camaraderie. 

Slated for release on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 is gearing up to be a blockbuster that Bollywood fans won’t want to miss! 

