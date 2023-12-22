trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701758
'Salaar' X Review: Prabhas' Fans Celebrate, Call Prashanth Neel Film A ‘Blockbuster’

Fans flocked theatres before the release of Prabhas starrer 'Salaar'. They were seen bursting crackers and dancing to dhol beats.

Dec 22, 2023
'Salaar' X Review: Prabhas' Fans Celebrate, Call Prashanth Neel Film A ‘Blockbuster’ Image credits: Twitter

All the fans of Prabhas have got a reason to rejoice as their long wait has finally come to an end with the release of much-awaited ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Armistice’. The film hit theatres today, December 22. The Prashanth Neel-directed movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. 

Fans flocked theatres before the release and celebrated the same. They were seen bursting crackers and dancing to dhol beats. After the first show, several social media users shared their takes on the film, while calling it a 'super hit.'

'Salaar' X Review

'Salaar' is set in the crime-ridden fictional city of Khansaar, where the character of Prithviraj tries to take control of the city’s lordship with the help of his friend Salaar, portrayed by Prabhas. While there was a lot of craze among fans about Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which hit theaters on December 21, they still came in large numbers to watch Prabhas' film. Shortly after the end of the first show, fans took it to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews.

Here are some reviews:

&#039;Salaar&#039; X Review: Prabhas&#039; Fans Celebrate, Call Prashanth Neel Film A ‘Blockbuster’

Fans celebrate

Meanwhile, after the movie’s release, fans celebrated in front of several theatres in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Visuals of people entering the theatres early in the morning on Friday to watch the first day first show were doing rounds on social media. However, celebrations in Mumbai for Prabhas’ 'Salaar' were low-key. Still huge cut-outs can be seen outside cinema halls in the city.

