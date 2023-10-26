Salman Khan: A Superstar Who Gave Bollywood Its Biggest And The Most Famous Franchise, Tiger

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a synonym of 'Tiger'. The superstar is the only one who rules this franchise all of his own. Starting with 'Ek Tha Tiger' in 2012, the franchise went on to raise the bar with its second installment 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in 2017 and after a long time he is coming back with the third installment 'Tiger 3'.

With the Tiger Franchise, Salman Khan has introduced a spy universe in Bollywood and today is the only star who is a whole sole ruler of it. Call him Bharat's coolest spy, Salman Khan as 'Tiger' rules the hearts of the audience across the nation. He is a superstar who gave birth to the spy universe in Bollywood. With every other installment of the franchise, the audience gets to witness a bigger level of action and adventure which is all set to rise to the next level in 'Tiger 3'.

Moreover, the immense popularity of Salman Khan's 'Tiger' franchise is also due to its catchy and extremely goosebumps-worthy BGM. The music certainly carries the aura of 'Tiger' on the screen and right from his entry to any of the action scenes the music plays a significant role in making this franchise what it is today.

Apart from this, the 'Tiger' franchise also gave Bollywood the most adorable pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Right from the inception of the Tiger franchise in 2012, Tiger and Zoya have been ruling the hearts of the audience.

Now, Salman Khan has put a full stop to the long wait of the audience by releasing the trailer of 'Tiger 3'. The superstar is all set to bring the storm on the big screens with 'Tiger 3' on November 12, 2023.