Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah release 'pushed'- Details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that his film Inshallah with Alia Bhatt, which is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not release on Eid 2020. The actor had signed a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 20 years. It is also Alia's first film with the maverick filmmaker.

Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan wrote, "The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!"

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

A report in Mumbai Mirror had earlier claimed that Salman will the essay the role of a 40 something businessman while Alia will play an actress in her twenties.

Salman had earlier collaborated with Bhansali for one of the most successful films of his career Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which released in 2000. The film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was then in a romantic relationship with the actor.

On the work front, Salman Khan's latest outing Bharat performed well at the Box Office. The film also starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Alia, on the other hand, has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' slated for release in summers of 2020. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. As per reports, love blossomed between Alia and Ranbir on the films' sets which is one of the reasons that people are excited to watch it.