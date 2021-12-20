Salman Khan announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' at RRR’s event, SS Rajamouli's father to pen the sequel

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan has announced the sequel of his superhit 2015 film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ at the pre-release event of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus ‘RRR’ that features Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. Director Karan Johar did anchoring for the function.

During the event, Salman Khan praised 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli’s father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad for giving him one of the finest films of his career. The actor was talking about ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaa’, which was written by Prasad.

Listening to Salman talk, Karan inquired, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film” hinting towards the sequel. To which Salman affirmatively responded, “Yes, Karan”.

Kabir Khan directed Bajrangi Bhaijaan is among the top 5 grosser of Bollywood to date. The movie collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office in India. Apart from Salman, the film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddique, and child artist Harshaali Malhotra.

Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is set to release on January 7. The movie marks both Alia and Ajay’s debut in the Telugu film industry. The film is made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore and is set in British India.