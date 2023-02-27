Salman Khan Announces ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ New Song ‘Billi Billi’ In The Quirkiest Style- Watch

New Delhi: Salman Khan, in his typical out-of-the-box style, took to social media and announced the release of the next song from his upcoming release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The megastar has however kept the fans on tenterhooks as only the audio of the song was released with some adorable cats featuring in the video instead of the song visuals, thus taking the anticipation to the next level.

The slated song is titled ‘Billi Billi’ and the audio of the song has had an overwhelming reception as the makers have also released the audio across all streaming platforms. Post the audio release, the netizens expressed their eagerness for the song’s video release.

‘Billi Billi’ is an energetic and high-spirited Punjabi dance number which marks the first time the megastar and the singer will be collaborating on a song. Sukhbir is well-known for chartbuster songs that are enjoyed at social gatherings and parties. A peppy dance number, ‘Billi Billi’ is on its way to be a chartbuster as per the early trends.

The music for the song is composed by Sukhbir and has been written by Kumaar. A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.