Salman Khan back as Chulbul Pandey, kickstarts 'Dabangg 3' promotions in a teaser video—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey, the very favourite Rohinhood Pandey, his fans were eagerly missing all this time. 'Dabangg 3' is hitting the screens in December this year and the makers have thought of a unique promotional strategy.

Salman teased a video on social media, all dressed up as Chulbul Pandey, in a way kickstarting the 'Dabangg 3' promotions.

Watch video here:

'Dabangg 3' is helmed by ace choregrapher turned director Prabhudheva. The venture is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. The screenplay is by Prabhudheva, Dilip Shukla and Aloke Upadhyaya.

The much-hyped 'Dabangg 3' dialogues are by Dilip Shukla and Aloke Upadhyaya. The music is by Sajid Wajid and action is taken care of by Anl Arasu.

Dabangg 3 will bring back Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo Pandey and actors like

Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Santosh Shukla amongst various other will play pivotal roles.

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be making her big-screen debut in the movie.