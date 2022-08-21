NewsEntertainmentMovies
Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi's action avatar in 'Godfather' takes the internet by storm

The teaser shows Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in action-packed avatars. Nayanthara, who has recently married director Vignesh Shivan, also appears briefly in the video.

 

  • And the wait is over. On Sunday, the makers of Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather` unveiled the film`s teaser and it has taken the internet by storm for sure.
New Delhi: And the wait is over. On Sunday, the makers of Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather` unveiled the film`s teaser and it has taken the internet by storm for sure.

The teaser shows Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in action-packed avatars. Nayanthara, who has recently married director Vignesh Shivan, also appears briefly in the video.

The major highlight is definitely the last portion where Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan come together in a jeep, leaving the audience on the edge of their seat.

"Woah...blockbuster coming soon," a social media user commented. "Can`t wait," another one wrote. "They look so good together," a social media user commented.

The teaser has been released to mark Chiranjeevis` birthday, which falls on August 22.`Godfather` is Mohan Raja`s directorial. It is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist.

`Godfather` is gearing up for a grand release during Dussera 2022.

