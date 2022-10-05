Salman Khan drops new still from his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Wednesday, dropped a new still from his next family entertainer film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`.

Taking to instagram, Salman shared the still which he captioned, "Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan" #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

In the still, Salman could be seen in a dapper look, donning a black suit, white shirt and black sunglasses.Soon after the `Sultan` actor shared his look, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "Bollywood Ka baap," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Wow Soooooo Handsome."

`Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions.

`Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` is slated to release at the End of 2022. Apparently, the film was earlier titled `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali` but the makers opted to change the title.`Meanwhile, the `Bajrangi Bhaijaan` actor will be next seen in an action thriller film `Tiger 3` alongside Katrina Kaif.

The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023.Apart from that he also has `Kick 2` along with Jacqueline Fernandez.