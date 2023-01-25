topStoriesenglish2565519
Salman Khan fans Turn Theatre into Stadiums as 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser plays- Watch

After 'Bharat', KBKJ 2023 marks the return of Bhai’s mega Eid offering to Bollywood lovers worldwide, ringing in the year 2023 with a high start, Bollywood is off to a great start.

  • The morning of January 25 saw the release of Shahrukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in theatres all across the country to mass crowds of jubilant fans.

New Delhi: Salman Khan Fans who have been waiting for a long time to catch a Salman Khan Mass entertainer on the big screen ever since screens opened post-Covid, thronged the theatres to catch the first shows of Pathaan to witness a glimpse of their favorite star on the Big Screen for his upcoming Eid Blockbuster Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.  

After 'Bharat', KBKJ 2023 marks the return of Bhai’s mega Eid offering to Bollywood lovers worldwide, ringing in the year 2023 with a high start, Bollywood is off to a great start. The morning of January 25 saw the release of Shahrukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in theatres all across the country to mass crowds of jubilant fans.

The celebrating audiences were treated to yet another bonanza with the teaser of Salman Khan's much-awaited 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' playing on the big screens, much to celebrate the frenzy of fans in the theatres.

Amid the raucous celebrations, the theatres all over the country reverberated with chants of "Love you bhaijaan" while the teaser of Salman Khan's latest offering was playing on the big screens. In the videos, that have already gone viral, we can see the fans' madness as they are clapping, whistling, cheering, screaming shouting and enjoying glimpses of their beloved mega superstar.

 

 

 

 

 

Salman, true to his love for the Big screen Experience & Zee Studios cracked a unique strategy for KISIKA BHAI KISIKI JAAN Teaser launch by Adopting a ‘Theatres First’ approach for the campaign. Starting with the teaser across major single screens & multiplexes nationwide. As many as 3000 Screens with 1800 Single screens treated the fans and audiences to KBKJ teaser in the medium it is supposed to be watched 

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

