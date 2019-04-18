Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif invoke love for nation in new 'Bharat' poster

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming venture 'Bharat' is high on the buzz word. The excitement around the project is palpable and rightly so. The movie by Ali Abbas Zafar will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019, and the fans can't be happier.

The makers have started off the promotional strategy in a unique way by releasing a fresh 'Bharat' poster with an interesting tagline. Each poster introduces a different look of the superstar along with the tagline which gives a sneak peek into the world of 'Bharat'.

Salman shared the new poster featuring Katrina with a message with reads: “Meri Mitti. Mera Desh!#BharatKoSalaam.”

It shows Katrina in a new avatar while Salman strikes a handsome pose in a marine officer's uniform. We are taken back to the year 1985.

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Salman and Katrina's on-screen pairing will once again lit-up your screens and that remains one of the highlights.

The movie features Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh to name a few amongst the supporting cast.