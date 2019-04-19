Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's intense gaze in new 'Bharat' poster will keep you hooked—See inside

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and leading lady Katrina Kaif will be seen together in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The buzz around the ambitious project is only palpable and for all the right reasons.

The makers of 'Bharat' have released a new poster and this time we are in the 1990s with Salman and Katrina's fixed intense gaze hinting towards something. The tagline says, “Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai!”

The gorgeous on-screen couple has previously delivered massive hits together. In fact, the duo's collaboration with the director has had a blockbuster track record. Their last venture 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was a huge hit last year.

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

The movie features Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh to name a few amongst the supporting cast.

The movie will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019, and the fans can't be happier.