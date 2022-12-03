Salman Khan looks dapper in long hair, funky jacket in new pic from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets

NEW DELHI: Actor Salman Khan has wrapped up shooting for his latest film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and he shared the news with his fans on social media. Dropping his look from the film, Salman left his fan following beaming with excitement. He is seen sporting long hair and beard and donning a cool black jacket. He is seen striking a pose filled with his swag. His latest look from the film has already become a trend.

"Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023," he captioned the photo.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film. The film is now slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. The film was previously titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and was scheduled to release in 2022 end.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is based on 2014 Tamil film 'Veeram'. The upcoming action-comedy drama will see Salman reuniting with two of his past leading ladies. As per India Today reports, Bhumika Chawla and Bhagyashree will also be seen in the film, however, there is no confirmation to it so far.

Recently, Salman Khan also announced the new release date of his next action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023. With this, Salman has now already booked two big festivals for the release of his next two biggies, which is definitely not less than a treat for all his fans.