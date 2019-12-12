हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan: Once I'm in uniform, I'm only Chulbul

Superstar Salman Khan says he feels a strong parallel existence of his onscreen avatar Chulbul Pandey.

Salman Khan: Once I&#039;m in uniform, I&#039;m only Chulbul

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan says he feels a strong parallel existence of his onscreen avatar Chulbul Pandey.

Salman took on the cop avatar of Chulbul Pandey with "Dabangg" in 2010. It has became very popular among his fans and followers. Now, he will be back as the fun police officer with the upcoming "Dabangg 3".

"Since the last 9 years, I feel a strong parallel existence of Chulbul Pandey. I am overwhelmed with the love and support that the fans gave the character," Salman said.

The actor opened up about how Chulbul Pandey is not just a character for him but is an entirely different persona that he likes to embrace.

"Once I wear my police vardi and moustache, I am no more Salman Khan, I am Chulbul Pandey," he added.

Directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz, Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill and Tinnu Anand.

Preity Zinta makes a special appearance, and the film marks the debut of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. It is slated to release on December 20.

Tags:
Salman KhanSalman Khan picsChulbul Pandey
Next
Story

Pierce Brosnan to play king in Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella'

Must Watch

PT7M52S

Supreme Court dismisses all review petitions in Ayodhya verdict