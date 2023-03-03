Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's Chemistry In 'Billi Billi' Takes The Internet By Storm

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has done it again! His latest song 'Billi Billi' from his upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has taken the fans and the internet by storm. The peppy track, written by Kumaar and sung and composed by Sukhbir, has become an instant hit among fans and is trending on every streaming platform.

What's more, the on-screen chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the song is simply sizzling which has made the song even more appealing to the fans. The two actors share an electrifying chemistry in the music video, and the fans can't stop raving about it.

The catchy beats of the song are sure to make it a staple on every party playlist. With its upbeat tempo and fun lyrics, 'Billi Billi' is the perfect dance number for fans of all ages.

Salman Khan's fans have always been eager to see him in action, and with this song, the superstar has once again proven why he's the Sultan of Bollywood. His charisma and energy are infectious, and he has once again managed to captivate his audience with his latest offering.

Overall, 'Billi Billi' is a fun and entertaining song that is sure to get you on your feet. It's no surprise that it's already a fan favorite, and we can't wait to see what other treats Salman Khan has in store for us with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Netizens comment on social media to cheers their favourite superstar's chartbuster song. "Salman Khan looks all time hottest" Another user liked the chemistry between Salman and Pooja, written, "Salman and Pooja is a fresh pair but in this song it looks as if they made for each other," One more user commented "the vibe of the song is so amazing that I have this song on loop."

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.