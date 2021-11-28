हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan requests fans not to 'waste' milk on 'Antim' posters, urges to help poor

Salman Khan urged his fans not to waste milk on his recently released film Antim's posters. He further requested his fans to offer such help to the ones who are in need. 

Salman Khan requests fans not to 'waste' milk on 'Antim' posters, urges to help poor
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan, on Sunday, shared a video on social media in which his fans can be seen pouring milk on 'Antim' posters and dancing to dhol beats.

Along with it, he penned a note to ask his fans to not "waste" milk and further requested them to rather give the milk to underprivileged children who are unable to afford it.

 

He wrote the caption, "Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta..."

Recently, another video had surfaced on the internet showing moviegoers and fans bursting firecrackers inside a theatre while watching 'Antim'. The actor had also requested his fans on social media to not do so "as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard".

'Antim', which also stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The movie also marks the debut of actor Mahima Makwana.

 

It was the superstar's first theatrical release in India since the COVID pandemic started and his second release of 2021 after 'Radhe'.

Apart from that, he is also going to star in 'Tiger 3', which features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as well. The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022. 

 

