Salman Khan’s Bajrangi To Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Tiku, Iconic Rooted Characters One Can Easily Relate To

New Delhi: Bollywood is well known for its versatility, it has the perfect balance of romance, comedy and action, along with the power-packed social messages which should and undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on viewers. Women feel more confident in modern society because some excellent films portray men who are forward-thinking and adaptable.

Many people were moved by characters like Salman Khan's Bajrangi, who went to Pakistan without hesitation to reunite with a girl who had been separated from her mother. Along the same lines, we had Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the character of Chand Nawab, a journalist from Pakistan who helps this entire thing play through. Or Bhuvan for that matter, which was played by Aamir Khan in the movie, Lagaan who takes one for the team and fights against all the odds just goes on to say that the portrayal of male heroes who are trailblazers are the ideal kind people would want to see.

Recently, in the movie ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ where Nawazzudin plays the character of an eccentric struggling actor that is such a loving husband to his young wife, Tiku. He faces struggles in the marriage but surfaces it all with so much grace which yet again, makes one fall in love with him—the dream of every woman that wishes to have a husband like Sheru.



