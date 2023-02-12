Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ song Naiyo Lagda to Launch on Bigg Boss 16 Finale? Here’s What Netizens are Saying!

New Delhi: The teaser of Naiyo Lagda, the first song of the Salman Khan’s most anticipated Eid release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has received a tremendous response from fans and has created quite a storm over social media. The teaser, which is the first music number to be released from the Salman romantic-actioner, showcases alluring chemistry between the megastar and Pooja Hedge and has been filmed in the beautiful locales around Kashmir and Ladakh Valleys.

Himesh Reshammiya composed the music for the song, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal lending their voice to the song. The composer of the song Himesh Reshammiya in his Instagram Story dropped a hint for the audience about the song launch going to be ‘BIGG’, it has raised a wave of speculation that the song will be launched in the BIGG BOSS Finale while rising the excitement of the audience to a whole new level. Himesh posted a story on his story writing, “@BEINGSALMANKHAN Really excited for Tomorrow, Kuch special tareeke se launch hoga #NaiyoLagda kal raat by Bhaijaan Hint: It's gonna be BIGG #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan."

After that, Palak Muchhal also shared a post where she is seen humming the songs music and shares her excitement on the song launch and says "Mera latest gaana Naiyo Lagda' from Salman Khan's KBKJ is releasing today evening, I'm so excited.

And Boss it's going to be BIGG."

This has made the fan army of Salman Khan go gaga over this post from Himesh. This fire subsequently took over social media as fans couldn't control and were seen expressing their excitement for the launch of the song.

Get ready for #NaiyoLagda from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is it going to be launched in #BiggBoss ? Are #ShehnaazGill #PoojaHegde and rest of cast invited ? Really excited for it.

As the fans have taken ahead the wave to another level reveling in the speculation that Superstar Salman Khan will be launching the song at the Bigg Boss finale enabling them to enjoy the song and the presence of their favorite superstar simultaneously making it a Blockbuster Sunday experience.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – romance, action and drama. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.