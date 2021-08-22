Salman Khan’s look from Tiger 3 Russia schedule leaked, actor dons a huge orange beard

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif jetted off to Russia last week for the shoot of their film ‘Tiger 3’ and now photos from the set of the Yash Raj Films upcoming movie has leaked and has left the netizens in a tizzy. Salman can be seen in a never seen before avatar. The actor dons a long orange mustache with orange hair in the latest photos. Actress Katrina Kaif could not be seen.

Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan was also snapped standing next to uncle Salman on the sets. He was wearing a black tracksuit.

Check out the photos:

The Maneesh Sharma directed film is a third installment in the popular Tiger franchise. The first two films -’Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively. Tiger 3 stars actor Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

After completing Russia’s shooting schedule of the film, which is expected to end in September, Salman is supposed to return to India in October and start shooting for Bigg Boss 15.

In terms of movies, apart from Tiger 3, the actor will also be seen in Farhad Samji’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ opposite Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ along with brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. Salman has also done a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan.’