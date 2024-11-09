Salman Khan’s Most Iconic Action Scenes: From 'Wanted' To The Upcoming 'Sikandar'

Salman Khan, Bollywood’s beloved 'Bhai,' has set the benchmark for action-packed thrillers in Indian cinema. His electrifying performances in films like 'Wanted' (2009) and 'Kick' (2014) showcase his mastery of stunts and his unique style that has made him an action icon. With fans eagerly awaiting his next big release, 'Sikandar,' let’s rewind to some of the unforgettable action scenes that have defined his career.

In 'Wanted,' directed by Prabhu Deva, Salman’s portrayal of Radhe—a fearless, street-smart hero—had audiences on the edge of their seats. The film’s iconic climax became legendary when Salman’s character takes on a gang of goons in a shirtless, high-energy brawl. His well-sculpted physique and aggressive combat style made this sequence an instant classic, cementing Salman's status as an action superstar. The intensity and precision of the choreography, combined with Salman’s raw power, made this a standout moment in Bollywood action.

Then, in 'Kick,' Salman Khan redefined action with his unique blend of agility and charm. One of the film’s most talked-about moments is the thrilling cycle chase scene. Salman’s character races through crowded streets on a bicycle, seamlessly taking down adversaries with a mix of comedy, strength, and finesse. This sequence set a new standard in Bollywood for combining action with effortless style, establishing it as one of the most memorable scenes in his career.

With 'Sikandar' on the horizon, fans can expect an even higher level of action. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman, the film is anticipated to take his action repertoire to new heights. Scheduled for release on Eid 2025, 'Sikandar' promises to deliver yet another unforgettable performance from Salman, as he continues to push his boundaries to entertain audiences with daring stunts and magnetic presence.