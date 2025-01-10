Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Becomes Most Liked Bollywood Teaser Of 2024

New Delhi: Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated films of 2025, and the recently released teaser has only fueled the excitement. The teaser, packed with high-energy action and intense moments, has garnered an overwhelming response from fans and critics alike, elevating the anticipation surrounding the film to unprecedented levels. With an impressive 985K likes, the teaser has now officially claimed the title of the Most Liked Bollywood Movie Teaser of 2024.

Released on December 28, 2024, the Sikandar teaser not only broke records but also gave fans a glimpse of Salman Khan's powerful comeback to the big screen. The teaser showcases Khan in a fierce and fearless avatar, reinforcing his larger-than-life persona. His intense performance and commanding screen presence have struck a chord with audiences, making it clear that Sikandar is set to be a blockbuster. The massive number of likes reflects the high expectations the film has set, as audiences eagerly await Salman Khan's return to theaters.

The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, is slated for release on Eid 2025. With its record-breaking teaser, Sikandar is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about films of the year, and the buzz surrounding it is only going to grow as the release date approaches. Fans are now eagerly counting down the days until they can witness Salman Khan’s much-awaited return on the big screen.