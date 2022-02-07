Salman Khan-Sajid Nadiadwala book Eid 2023 for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's forthcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release on Eid 2023, makers announced on Monday (Feb 7). The film, reportedly billed as a comedy-drama, also stars Pooja Hegde.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is helmed by Farhad Samji, known for co-directing 'Housefull 3' with his brother Sajid.

"Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to release in cinemas on Eid 2023," a note from the makers read.

According to IANS, Salman will be presented in a completely new avatar in the film. The look is currently being decided upon. Pooja will be playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character. The film is said to be a family comedy revolving around Salman, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde.

As per Pinkvilla, the shoot is expected to kickstart by mid-March at a massive set in Mumbai. The shoot is expected to be wrapped up by September this year following which it moves on to the post-production stage.

Nadiadwala has backed the film through his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The producer had last worked with the 56-year-old actor in his 2014 action drama 'Kick', which marked his directorial debut. Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. The superstar was recently seen hosting 'Bigg Boss 15'.

