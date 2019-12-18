हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha'a romance in this dialogue promo is a must watch!

Salman has an ocean of fan following who are eager to watch Bhaijaan's film which happens to be the third installment of the hit 'Dabangg' franchise.

Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha&#039;a romance in this dialogue promo is a must watch!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited actioner 'Dabangg 3'. Salman has an ocean of fan following who are eager to watch Bhaijaan's film which happens to be the third installment of the hit 'Dabangg' franchise.

The team of 'Dabangg 3' is busy promoting the film pan India across all possible platforms. Sallu Bhai will be seen in his most loved character, Chulbul Pandey while Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of Rajjo.

Salman shared the link of the latest dialogue promo on social media, creating the right kind of buzz ahead of its release. He tweeted: Humaari is bade se dil ka bada sa hissa, humaari super sexy habibi Rajjo. Milte hain 20 December ko apke nazdeekhi cinema mein. #2DaysToDabangg3 http://bit.ly/ChulbulKaRomance @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @nikhil_dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial

Watch the dialogue promo:

Salman and Sonakshi's on-screen chemistry is loved by the audiences.

'Dabangg 3' is directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Prabhudeva. It has been produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The movie features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep amongst various others. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen making her debut in 'Dabangg 3'.

The movie is hitting the screens on December 20, 2019.

 

 

 

Salman KhanSonakshi SinhaDabangg 3
