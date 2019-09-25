close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe' to release on Eid 2020?

Superstar Salman Khan has made a new film announcement, and fans cannot hide their excitement on social media. The superstar's upcoming film is 'Radhe', and it is reportedly set to hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Salman Khan starrer &#039;Radhe&#039; to release on Eid 2020?

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has made a new film announcement, and fans cannot hide their excitement on social media. The superstar's upcoming film is 'Radhe', and it is reportedly set to hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Although no confirmation has come about as to when the film is scheduled to release, fans have already started speculating this is Salman's Eid 2020 release.

In fact, a user declared: "Confirmed and this party moment for all Bhai's fans. Salman Khan IN and AS #Radhey coming #Eid2020."

Another tweeted: "Expect Official Announcement Soon - @BeingSalmanKhan as #Radhey - @PDdancing Directorial - #Eid2020 Release!"

A social media user commented that he is excited for "#radhey on eid from first name its looking more positive than #inshallah or #Dabangg3."

According to a "Bollywood Hungama" sources, "Radhe" is indeed Salman Khan's next release after "Dabangg 3", which opens on December 20 this year, and it'll release on Eid 2020.

The sources added that "Radhe" will be directed by Prabhudheva, who is also also helming "Dabangg 3". The source added that "Radhe" is an official adaptation of a Korean film.

Tags:
Salman KhanRadhe film
Next
Story

This is why Disha Patani doesn't like to watch herself on screen—Deets inside

Must Watch

PT44M42S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Imran ignored Zee News' questions on terror, Kashmir in UN?