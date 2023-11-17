Salman Khan-Starrer Tiger 3 Continues To Woo Audience, Inches Closer To 300 Cr - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Goes without saying that Salman Khan has a phenomenal fan following in India. His latest movie has left an mark at the box office with the release of his much-awaited 'Tiger 3'. With its phenomenal opening collections of 44.50 Cr., the film emerged as the best Diwali day opener so far at the box office. Moreover, the audience also got to witness Salman Khan's best performance of his career in the film. After having set its strong feet at the box office in India, the film also went on to rule the global box office by collecting 271.50 Cr. gross in just 4 days.

Katrina Kaif opened up about how she prepped for the film, she said, "The action training in this film was definitely the toughest for all of us. We wanted to take it to a new level. It's a different type of action. It's very hand-to-hand. It's very real. We're seeing a lot of larger-than-life spectacles and around us, and also, you do have sequences like that in the film. But we also wanted to maintain what we started out with, the Tiger franchise, which is a lot of kind of gritty, more hand-to-hand combat. It was tough because the team was even more demanding...they wanted excellence and they wanted to seek perfection with every shot. All of us...in fact, I am also a kind of a person who strives myself very hard until I get it right. It came out beautiful on screen...I learnt a lot about mental strength by working in Tiger 3,"

The hugely anticipated 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.