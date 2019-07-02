close

Salman Khan

Salman Khan to flaunt chiselled body, sport leaner look in Dabangg 3?

Salman will have to look younger as the scenes will be about a time when he had not become a police officer. The actor needs to look extremely lean and fit in the third installment of the film. 

File photo

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his last release 'Bharat'. The actor has been regularly sharing pictures and videos of himself on social media where he is seen trying out different stunts and working out at the gym. 

According to reports, the superstar is preparing for his next schedule of 'Dabangg 3'. Salman is reportedly sporting a much sharper and chiselled look in the film. 

Speaking of the film, 'Dabangg 3' is divided into two parts - one that shows Chulbul Pandey's life which is in present and the other will be set in the past that will show how be became Chulbul Pandey of the area. 

"For the prequel portions, Salman will have to look younger as the scenes will be about a time when he had not become a police officer. He will also have another leading lady. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami Manjrekar will be launched with D3," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying. 

The source added further that the actor needs to look extremely lean and fit in the film. 

"Salman has been regularly working out at the gym as he has to lose at least 7 kilos for the film," the source added. 

On the other hand, Sonakshi, who will be reprising the role of Rajjo in the film, has moved on with her next project 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. Apparently, Sonakshi won't be required in the third schedule of the film. She will join the team in the final leg of shooting. 

Recently, the makers roped in the late veteran actor Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna to play the character of Prajapati Pandey (Chulbul's father) in the film. The role was earlier played by Vinod Khanna in the first two installments. 

Introducing Pramod Khanna . . #Dabangg3 @aslisona @prabhudheva

The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20 this year. 

