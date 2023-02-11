Salman Khan to Unveil Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan love song Naiyo Lagda ahead of Valentine's Day

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming action film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', invited his fans to be his Valentine while he promoted the love track 'Naiyo Lagda' from the film. Salman announced that he will be releasing the romantic song on February 12, i.e. coming Sunday.

Taking to his social media handles, Salman released a teaser trailer and wrote, "Naiyo Lagda on 12th February." The video shared by Salman Khan shows him donning long hair and rugged avatar and donning a half-sleeved jacket over a brown shirt. The next scene shows Pooja pulling aside the curtain as Salman is seen arriving on a bike. The two then walk hand-in-hand along a slope of surreal location.

Take a look:

Speaking of the track 'Naiyo Lagda', the track has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, who previously worked with Salman on blockbuster hits like 'Teri Meri', 'Tere Naam title song', 'Tu Hi Tu Har Jagah', among others.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu with an ensemble supporting cast. It is an official remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on April 21, 2023, coinciding with Eid. The film also stars Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Aasif Sheikh and Abhimanyu Singh. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

Recently, Salman Khan also announced the new release date of his next action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023. With this, Salman has now already booked two big festivals for the release of his next two biggies, which is definitely not less than a treat for all his fans.