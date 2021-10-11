हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan's Antim to lock horns with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2 at Box Office this November?

Salman Khan-starrer gangster drama 'Antim: The Final Truth' is ready to clash with John Abraham's masala-entertainer 'Satyamev Jayate 2' at the Box Office. 

Salman Khan&#039;s Antim to lock horns with John Abraham&#039;s Satyamev Jayate 2 at Box Office this November?
Film posters

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer 'Antim - The Final Truth' is all set to have a theatrical release post the announcement of the Maharashtra government of reopening cinema halls across the state. Earlier there were reports that the makers were planning to release the film in November, however, if reports are to go by, producers are eyeing the November 26 date as the film release. 

If that happens, the Salman Khan-starrer will lock horns with John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Satyamev Jayate 2' at the Box Office.  

The plot of the movie 'Antim' primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. A two-hero film, Antim brings two protagonists from entirely two divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. The film poster, which was released in December last year showed Salman and Aayush in an eye lock and it is evident that this will be the fight till the end. Salman will be seen in the role of a Sikh cop in the film. 

The film was originally titled 'Guns of North', however, the makers changed it to 'Antim', which means 'the end'. The gangster drama is a remake of the Marathi hit 'Mulshi Pattern', which starred Pragya Jaiswal in a key role.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Talking about 'Satyameva Jayate 2', the masala entertainer is directed by Milap Zaveri. Based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power, it is an official spiritual sequel of the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate' and stars John Abraham in a double role alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in important characters.
 

