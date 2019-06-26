Salman Khan's 'Bharat' becomes a global blockbuster, earns Rs 325 crore

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's latest release 'Bharat' has become a blockbuster hit not just in the country but internationally as well. The movie has managed to rake in Rs 325 crore at the global Box Office and the makers have expressed their gratitude over the same.

The official Twitter handle of the movie thanked the audience for showering their love upon the film. Check tweet: "Thank you all for making 'Bharat' a Global Blockbuster. #BharatThanksTheWorld @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @norafatehi @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @SKFilmsOfficial @tseries

'Bharat' released on Eid, June 5, 2019.

The film by Ali Abbas Zafar features Salman and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

It has an interesting and impressive line-up of supporting cast with the likes of Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh to name a few.

It has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well. The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.