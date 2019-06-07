close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Bharat crosses Rs 70 crore mark on day 2 — Check out film's total collections

The film was released across 4,700 screens in India and over 1,300 screens overseas.

Salman Khan&#039;s Bharat crosses Rs 70 crore mark on day 2 — Check out film&#039;s total collections
File photo

New Delhi: Salman Khan's much-awaited period-drama 'Bharat', which faced tough competition from India vs South Africa World Cup match on its release day, has emerged as a blockbuster at the Box Office. Released on the occasion of Eid, the film has struck gold and as expected witnessed a grand opening day. 

The film, which opened in theatres on June 5, earned Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, thus smashing the first-day collection records of Salman's previous films, 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Sultan'. 

'Bharat' has minted Rs 31 crore on the day 2 of its release and stands with the net collections of Rs 73.30 crore. The film was released across 4,700 screens in India and over 1,300 screens overseas.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the second day business collections of the film, writing, "#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]... Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows... Overall, 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz." 

The film received mixed reviews from critics, with praise directed at Salman and Katrina's performance, while Zafar's adaptation and screenplay received criticism.

'Bharat' is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the banners Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series.

The film features an ensemble star cast of Salman, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aashif Sheikh among others. 

Tags:
Salman KhanBharatBharat collectionsKatrina KaifAli Abbas Zafar
Next
Story

Varun Sharma wants to be remembered by roles he plays

Must Watch

PT9M5S

Aligarh Toddler’s Murder: Police to probe case under National Security Act