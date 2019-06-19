close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat

Salman Khan's 'Bharat' hits double century at Box Office!

Bharat has an interesting and impressive line-up of supporting cast with the likes of Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh to name a few.

Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Bharat&#039; hits double century at Box Office!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest outing 'Bharat' has successfully hit a double century at the Box Office. The period drama by Ali Abbas Zafar released on Eid, June 5, 2019, and received a warm response from the masses and classes alike.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits... [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.

#Bharat biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 180.05 cr [extended Week 1 of 9 days]

Week 2: ₹ 21.81 cr [till Tue]

Total: ₹ 201.86 cr

India biz.

HIT.

Bharat has an interesting and impressive line-up of supporting cast with the likes of Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh to name a few.

It has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well. The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.

 

Tags:
BharatBharat box office collectionsBharat collectionsSalman KhanKatrina KaifAli Abbas Zafar
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh's 'Arjun Patiala' trailer to be out on this date—See inside

Must Watch

PT8M20S

Speaker objects slogans like ''Jai Shree Ram'' and ''Jai Hind Slogan'' in W.B assembly