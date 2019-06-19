Salman Khan's 'Bharat' hits double century at Box Office!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest outing 'Bharat' has successfully hit a double century at the Box Office. The period drama by Ali Abbas Zafar released on Eid, June 5, 2019, and received a warm response from the masses and classes alike.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits... [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.

#Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits... [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

#Bharat biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 180.05 cr [extended Week 1 of 9 days]

Week 2: ₹ 21.81 cr [till Tue]

Total: ₹ 201.86 cr

India biz.

HIT.

Bharat has an interesting and impressive line-up of supporting cast with the likes of Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh to name a few.

It has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well. The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.