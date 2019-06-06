Salman Khan's 'Bharat' leaked online and yes it's Tamilrockers again!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's ambitious project 'Bharat' released on Eid June 5, 2019. The high on buzz film has raked in huge moolah at the Box Office on Day 1 and looks like it is going to be a blockbuster hit. However, the bad news is that the movie has been leaked a day after its big screen release.

And yes, it's none other than the notorious site Tamilrockers. According to a report in Pinkvilla.com, the movie has been leaked online and is available for free download by Tamilrockers. Bollywood is majorly affected by piracy and many of mega-budget films suffer due to move leak online.

Tamilrockers is known for leaking the movies online for free.

Earlier, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0', 'Thugs Of Hindostan', the south film 'Sarkar', 'Gully Boy' and Hollywood flicks 'Venom', 'Godzilla: The King of the Monsters', 'Aladdin', 'Devi 2' amongst several others got leaked online by Tamilrockers website.

Salman's Bharat has opened to mixed critical acclaim. The movie is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

It has an interesting and impressive line-up of supporting cast with the likes of Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh to name a few.

It has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.