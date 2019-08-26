close

Inshallah

Salman Khan's cryptic tweet hints at Eid 2020 release for 'Kick 2'

Fans naturally took Salman's latest tweet as an attestation of the fact that he has pushed "Insallah" in order to release "Kick 2" on Eid 2020.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Even as fans were getting over the disappointment of Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release, "Inshallah", being shelved, the superstar has dropped what many feel is a hint of good news. In sync with his earlier promise that he would release a film on Eid 2020 despite "Inshallah" getting pushed, the superstar took to Twitter on Monday evening to make a cryptic announcement that may hold the secret of his plan of action for the festival next year.

"Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi (Don't worry so much about me, I reside in your hearts.. and also arrive on Eid)," tweeted Salman. The cryptic tweet borrows from Salman's dialogue in his 2014 Eid blockbuster, "Kick", which went: "Mere bare mein itna mat sochna, dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi (Don't worry so much about me, I reside in your hearts but not in your perception)."

Fans naturally took Salman's latest tweet as an attestation of the fact that he has pushed "Inshallah" in order to release "Kick 2" on Eid 2020.

Earlier in the day, Salman had announced on Twitter that his film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali "Inshallah" has been pushed and will not release on Eid 2020. Bhansali Productions also tweeted saying they have decided not to go ahead with the film as of now. This, of course, was a big disappointment for Salman's fans because "Inshallah" would be reuniting the superstar with filmmaker Bhansali, and also pairing him opposite Alia Bhatt.

Salman Khan's fans will surely be overjoyed if "Kick 2" releases on next Eid.

 

