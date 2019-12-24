हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' Day 4 Box Office collections

Although 'Dabangg 3' has got a good collection at the Box Office, the ongoing nationwide protests against the CAA have affected the collections. 

Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' Day 4 Box Office collections
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's high-octane actioner 'Dabangg 3' opened in theatres on December 20, 2019. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film received massive love of the audience as Bhaijaan fans thronged cinema halls in huge number. 

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 4 figures of 'Dabangg 3'. He wrote: #Dabangg3 collects in double digits on Day 4... Not performing at optimum levels... Needs to recover lost ground today [evening onwards] + tomorrow [#Christmas]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr. Total: ₹ 91.85 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.

Although the film has got a good collection at the Box Office, the ongoing nationwide protests against the CAA have affected the collections. 

The movie features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep amongst various other big stars. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar made her big screen debut in 'Dabangg 3'.

It has been produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

 

