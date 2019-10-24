Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' trailer trends on YouTube, proves fans love Chulbul Pandey—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'trailer has become a top trend on YouTube and why not, after all, it has the necessary potboiler masala, ample action and of course the very own Chulbul Pandey leading the pack.

Salman fans had been eagerly waiting for the trailer and now that it has come out, it ought to be sitting safely on the number 1 spot. In case you missed it, watch it now:

Dabangg 3' is the third installment of the superhit 'Dabangg' franchise. It has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Prabhudeva. It has been produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The movie features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep amongst various others.

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen making her debut in 'Dabangg 3'.

The movie is hitting the screens on December 20, 2019, and cashing in on the festival of Christmas.